Outfitter Financial LLC Makes New $462,000 Investment in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $759,105.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,485,068.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $1,000,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,289,841.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,087 shares of company stock worth $3,690,300 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Chubb from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chubb from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.76.

NYSE:CB traded down $1.99 on Wednesday, reaching $159.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,743. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $93.10 and a 12-month high of $179.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $71.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.11.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.