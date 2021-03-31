Intellectus Partners LLC Purchases 7,950 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Intellectus Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,950 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 4,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock remained flat at $$51.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 4,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,553,791. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.50 and its 200-day moving average is $51.17. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $48.67 and a 1 year high of $51.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%.

