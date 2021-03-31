Symmetry Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor (BATS:VFQY)

Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor (BATS:VFQY) by 34.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 114,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,228 shares during the quarter. Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor comprises approximately 0.9% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor were worth $11,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VFQY. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor by 158.6% in the 4th quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor in the 4th quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor during the fourth quarter worth $549,000.

BATS VFQY traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.47. 1,371 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.15.

