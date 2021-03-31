Intellectus Partners LLC Has $1.20 Million Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Intellectus Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,915 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 993 shares of the software company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,731 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,511 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 24,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.03, for a total value of $6,344,904.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 3,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total value of $1,019,168.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,954 shares of company stock worth $14,565,912 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Autodesk from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Argus boosted their target price on Autodesk from $295.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Autodesk from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Autodesk from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.17.

Shares of Autodesk stock traded up $8.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $276.54. 21,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,485,976. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $60.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.81, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.52 and a 52 week high of $321.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

