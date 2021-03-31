Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Bought by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC raised its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,713 shares during the quarter. Newmont comprises about 0.9% of Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $3,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 202.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 49,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 32,876 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $811,000. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. lifted its stake in Newmont by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 380,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,936,000 after buying an additional 53,237 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Newmont by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,998,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $317,181,000 after purchasing an additional 72,823 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NEM stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.17. 215,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,344,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.83. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $44.58 and a one year high of $72.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.14.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Newmont’s payout ratio is 121.21%.

NEM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James set a $86.00 price objective on Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Fundamental Research dropped their price objective on Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.57.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 6,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $387,228.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,814 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,654. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $319,042.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,025,786.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,845 shares of company stock worth $1,761,347. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

