Intellectus Partners LLC Purchases 26,950 Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Intellectus Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 98.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,250 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,950 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Viasat were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Viasat by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 9,306 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 5.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,015 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,682 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Viasat in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Viasat alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VSAT traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,409.50 and a beta of 1.21. Viasat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.82 and a 12 month high of $61.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.41.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $575.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.56 million. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Viasat, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VSAT. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Viasat from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Viasat from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. William Blair upgraded Viasat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Viasat from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.86.

In other Viasat news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 3,000 shares of Viasat stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $167,070.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,542.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

About Viasat

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.