Outfitter Financial LLC Acquires New Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,614,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of SCHD stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.92. 36,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,195,425. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.49. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $43.18 and a 52 week high of $73.81.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.