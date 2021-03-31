Outfitter Financial LLC Acquires New Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,614,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of SCHD stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.92. 36,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,195,425. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.49. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $43.18 and a 52 week high of $73.81.

