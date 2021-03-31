V-ID Price Tops $0.99 (VIDT)

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 31st. One V-ID coin can currently be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, V-ID has traded 65.5% higher against the dollar. V-ID has a total market cap of $45.71 million and approximately $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00020753 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00046553 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.78 or 0.00639885 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00067324 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00026968 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000871 BTC.

About V-ID

V-ID (VIDT) is a coin. Its launch date was August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 57,563,931 coins and its circulating supply is 46,317,527 coins. The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for V-ID is about.v-id.org . V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . The official message board for V-ID is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling V-ID

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade V-ID should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase V-ID using one of the exchanges listed above.

