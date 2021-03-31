IHT Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 115,396 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $19,140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,901 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,364 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,242 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,157,472 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $191,979,000 after buying an additional 352,281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Zelman & Associates upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.34.

LOW opened at $190.02 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $79.08 and a one year high of $192.91. The company has a market cap of $136.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.17.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Read More: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.