Professional Planning Takes $769,000 Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Professional Planning purchased a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in Amgen by 192.9% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 205 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $231,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,861.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,393,044 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $248.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,763,987. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.23. The company has a market capitalization of $143.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.21 and a twelve month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. Amgen’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.50%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 price objective on Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amgen from $277.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.50.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.