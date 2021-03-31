IHT Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 78.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,297 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 2,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GS stock opened at $332.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $141.67 and a one year high of $356.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $326.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

In related news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total transaction of $2,987,191.64. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Insiders sold 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $225.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $449.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.18.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

