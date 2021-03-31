KFA Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:KDFI) Position Raised by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of KFA Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:KDFI) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,699 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in KFA Dynamic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NYSEARCA:KDFI remained flat at $$21.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 4,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,625. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.40. KFA Dynamic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $23.36.

