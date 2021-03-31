Outfitter Financial LLC Makes New $854,000 Investment in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 138,178 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 36.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

NYSE ET remained flat at $$7.76 on Wednesday. 48,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,347,553. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $9.55. The firm has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.60 and a beta of 2.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.07). Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. As a group, research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.1525 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.07%.

Several analysts recently commented on ET shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.92.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.