Eudaimonia Partners LLC Acquires 41 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 917 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Corundum Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 1,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 153 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,500.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,060.00 to $2,353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,083.71.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $27.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,074.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,136. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,059.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,787.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,075.08 and a twelve month high of $2,145.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period last year, the company earned $15.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.