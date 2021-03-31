Professional Planning Has $2.15 Million Stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Professional Planning raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Professional Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Professional Planning’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LQD. AXA S.A. increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 48,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after buying an additional 5,228 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 19,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 5,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,001,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

LQD stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,615,123. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $120.68 and a twelve month high of $139.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.46.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

