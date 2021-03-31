Apria (NYSE:APR) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $29.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Apria traded as high as $28.43 and last traded at $27.78, with a volume of 1732 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.63.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Apria in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Apria in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Apria in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Apria in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

Get Apria alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,625,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $160,425,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.22.

Apria Company Profile (NYSE:APR)

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

Featured Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Apria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.