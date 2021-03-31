Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (OTCMKTS:ASPCF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (OTCMKTS:ASPCF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, a decrease of 32.2% from the February 28th total of 41,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASPCF traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.05. 2,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,800. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average is $0.04. Acerus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.09.

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products for men's and women's health. The company offers Natesto, a nasal gel for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males diagnosed with hypogonadism; Estrace, an oral tablet for the symptomatic relief of menopausal symptoms; and UriVarx, a natural health product that helps reduce symptoms of hyperactive bladder, such as daytime urinary frequency, urgency, and nocturia.

