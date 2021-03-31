Truist Financial Corp Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,625 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.28% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $70,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWB. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $163,108,000. Granger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $100,408,000. QS Investors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,239,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,397,000 after acquiring an additional 497,355 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,729,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,478,000 after acquiring an additional 444,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,087,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,261,000 after acquiring an additional 139,300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWB traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $223.90. The company had a trading volume of 7,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,945. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $133.98 and a one year high of $225.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $221.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.70.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

