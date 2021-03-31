The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Price Target to $276.00

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) had its price target increased by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $263.00 to $276.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 11.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $269.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.00.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $311.34 on Wednesday. FactSet Research Systems has a fifty-two week low of $248.86 and a fifty-two week high of $363.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $313.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $324.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $391.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.90 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 25.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.44, for a total value of $763,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,899.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.65, for a total value of $358,764.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $761,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,466 shares of company stock worth $2,651,182 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

