Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Purchased by Circle Wealth Management LLC

Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Shopify by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Shopify in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,323.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,475.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Cleveland Research assumed coverage on Shopify in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,206.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,279.58.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded up $55.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,104.10. 27,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,417,782. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 683.44, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,241.97 and its 200-day moving average is $1,111.75. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $334.55 and a one year high of $1,499.75. The company has a quick ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $977.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.82 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. On average, analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

