Short Interest in Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANTH) Declines By 28.1%

Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANTH) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decline of 28.1% from the February 28th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 316,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of ANTH stock remained flat at $$0.07 on Wednesday. 82,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,679. Anthera Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.04.
Anthera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
