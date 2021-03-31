Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Stake Lowered by Circle Wealth Management LLC

Circle Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 53.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXT. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 438.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 6,899 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 500,903 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,057,000 after purchasing an additional 63,719 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,525,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the 3rd quarter valued at $945,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 801,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,480,000 after purchasing an additional 118,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TXT traded up $1.10 on Wednesday, reaching $56.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,097. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 46.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.36. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.92 and a 52 week high of $57.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. Textron had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 2.14%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Textron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised shares of Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Textron from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Textron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Textron from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Textron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.73.

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $170,775.00. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

