Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Dyadic International had a negative return on equity of 27.54% and a negative net margin of 539.34%.

DYAI stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,809. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.23. Dyadic International has a 1 year low of $4.56 and a 1 year high of $10.98. The stock has a market cap of $147.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 0.14.

Dyadic International

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. The company utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic proteins.

