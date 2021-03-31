Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Dyadic International had a negative return on equity of 27.54% and a negative net margin of 539.34%.
DYAI stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,809. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.23. Dyadic International has a 1 year low of $4.56 and a 1 year high of $10.98. The stock has a market cap of $147.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 0.14.
About Dyadic International
Recommended Story: Equity Income
Receive News & Ratings for Dyadic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyadic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.