China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Issues Earnings Results

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The auto parts company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS.

CAAS traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $4.80. 1,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,135. China Automotive Systems has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $13.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 478.00 and a beta of 3.28.

Get China Automotive Systems alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Automotive Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Greenridge Global cut shares of China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. The company produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for China Automotive Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Automotive Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.