Hudson Value Partners LLC Buys Shares of 5,264 The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of The Allstate by 45.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,371,000 after buying an additional 11,266 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its position in shares of The Allstate by 10.5% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 15,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of The Allstate by 16.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 68,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,489,000 after buying an additional 9,567 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Allstate by 2.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 86,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,112,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of The Allstate by 7.6% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 72,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,863,000 after buying an additional 5,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALL traded down $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.20. The company had a trading volume of 7,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,117,739. The company has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $83.75 and a 52 week high of $118.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.27 and its 200 day moving average is $102.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is an increase from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. The Allstate’s payout ratio is 31.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALL shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Allstate from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on The Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.21.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

