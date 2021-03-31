Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $2.87 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $2,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 18,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period.

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $140.06. The company had a trading volume of 5,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,307. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a one year low of $112.44 and a one year high of $147.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.42 and a 200 day moving average of $136.04.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

