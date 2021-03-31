Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,793 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 0.7% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Facebook by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Proem Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $9,287,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,735,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $474,011,000 after purchasing an additional 36,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $7.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $295.05. 327,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,806,803. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $150.83 and a one year high of $304.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $840.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $270.91 and its 200-day moving average is $269.80.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FB. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.90.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.21, for a total value of $15,818,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,390,507 shares of company stock valued at $373,518,525 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

