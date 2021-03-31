Eudaimonia Partners LLC Buys 1,606 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.5% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Hudson Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $3,246,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $2,377,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,627,000 after buying an additional 7,245 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 3,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,793,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,030,000 after buying an additional 203,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $152.36. 247,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,508,949. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $82.40 and a 1-year high of $161.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 34.35%.

A number of research analysts have commented on JPM shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.61.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

