Hudson Value Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 14,785 Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Hudson Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,785 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RIO. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1,280.0% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 345 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 419 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. DZ Bank raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,376,890. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $43.97 and a 1-year high of $92.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.04 and a 200 day moving average of $72.56. The company has a market capitalization of $97.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is currently 97.63%.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.