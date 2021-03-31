119,968 Shares in CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) Bought by Hudson Value Partners LLC

Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new position in CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 119,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,000. Hudson Value Partners LLC owned 0.21% of CorePoint Lodging as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPLG. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CorePoint Lodging in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in CorePoint Lodging during the third quarter valued at about $79,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CorePoint Lodging during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CorePoint Lodging during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in CorePoint Lodging during the third quarter valued at about $110,000. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CorePoint Lodging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

NYSE:CPLG traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $9.03. 1,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,425. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.87. The firm has a market cap of $523.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.94. CorePoint Lodging Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $10.28.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.65). CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 58.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

CorePoint Lodging Profile

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, owns midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of December 31, 2019, it had a portfolio of 271 select-service hotels and approximately 35,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

