WMS Partners LLC Has $250,000 Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

WMS Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Heritage Trust Co raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 52.7% during the third quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 2,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 49,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,244,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,938,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,214,000 after purchasing an additional 138,071 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 48,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.58.

NYSE:KMB traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.83. The company had a trading volume of 34,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,239,231. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $122.76 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $47.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.18%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

