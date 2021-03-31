Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 730 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Michael B. Yongue grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 868 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 1,287 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 332 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTX opened at $212.99 on Wednesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $202.57 and a one year high of $306.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $213.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.85. The stock has a market cap of $55.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.08). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.13.

In other news, EVP Michael Parini sold 1,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $414,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,718,755. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul M. Silva sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.57, for a total transaction of $315,433.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,069,051.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,172,012 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

