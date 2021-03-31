Truist Financial Corp Sells 1,934,836 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 44.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,447,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,934,836 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $135,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of IGSB traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.70. 9,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,367,304. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $51.78 and a 1 year high of $55.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.99.

