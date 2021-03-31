Truist Financial Corp Sells 440,075 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 52.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 399,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 440,075 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.99% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $114,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $378,000. Crestone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,075,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $524,000.

Shares of IWO traded up $5.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $299.66. The company had a trading volume of 7,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,123. The business has a fifty day moving average of $313.39 and a 200-day moving average of $276.35. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $143.26 and a 12 month high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

