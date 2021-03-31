CoinPoker Market Cap Achieves $13.25 Million (CHP)

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 31st. In the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded 337.8% higher against the US dollar. CoinPoker has a total market cap of $13.25 million and $276,264.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinPoker token can now be bought for $0.0482 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00020884 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00046746 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $378.52 or 0.00642335 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.90 or 0.00067702 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00026923 BTC.

About CoinPoker

CoinPoker is a token. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 tokens and its circulating supply is 274,720,612 tokens. The official message board for CoinPoker is medium.com/@CoinPoker . The official website for CoinPoker is coinpoker.com . CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling CoinPoker

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinPoker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinPoker using one of the exchanges listed above.

