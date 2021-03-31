Rari Governance Token (RGT) Trading 7.6% Lower This Week

Rari Governance Token (CURRENCY:RGT) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 31st. Rari Governance Token has a total market cap of $109.91 million and approximately $5.11 million worth of Rari Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rari Governance Token token can currently be bought for $12.61 or 0.00021401 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Rari Governance Token has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00020884 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00046746 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $378.52 or 0.00642335 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.90 or 0.00067702 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00026923 BTC.

Rari Governance Token Token Profile

RGT is a token. Rari Governance Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,715,266 tokens. Rari Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @RetailGlobalNow and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rari Governance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@raricapital . The official website for Rari Governance Token is rari.capital

