Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Shares Purchased by Factory Mutual Insurance Co.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 476,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,000 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $28,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WH. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3,647.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 251.6% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.33, for a total transaction of $1,633,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WH opened at $70.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of -146.10, a P/E/G ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $71.46.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.60 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.51%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WH. Gordon Haskett upped their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.08.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

