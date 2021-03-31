Huobi Token Trading 17.9% Higher This Week (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. During the last week, Huobi Token has traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Huobi Token has a total market capitalization of $2.90 billion and $1.09 billion worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi Token token can now be bought for about $15.87 or 0.00026923 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Huobi Token alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00020884 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00046746 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $378.52 or 0.00642335 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.90 or 0.00067702 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Huobi Token

Huobi Token (HT) is a token. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 182,827,444 tokens. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal . Huobi Token’s official website is www.hbg.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

Huobi Token Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “HTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Huobi Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.