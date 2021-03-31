Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Takes $258,000 Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 10,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 13,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.62.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $90.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,868,690. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $43.55 and a 12 month high of $93.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $54.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.30 and a 200 day moving average of $78.66.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

