Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Announces Earnings Results

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

FMTX stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,307. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.48. Forma Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $22.51 and a 1-year high of $56.33.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Forma Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Forma Therapeutics from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Forma Therapeutics from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forma Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forma Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.29.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

