Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,453 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 50,407 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 128.3% in the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 228,569 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $24,452,000 after buying an additional 128,438 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $80,812,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 16,701 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.42. 64,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,600,719. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $60.90 and a 12-month high of $112.34. The company has a market capitalization of $131.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.21, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.70.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Gordon Haskett upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $102.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. BTIG Research raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

