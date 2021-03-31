Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.29 EPS

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $1.29, Fidelity Earnings reports. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 177.69% and a negative net margin of 1,499.85%.

RKDA stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,381,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $62.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of -0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.04. Arcadia Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Arcadia Biosciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, a consumer-driven agricultural technology company, engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

