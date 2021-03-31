MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target Cut to $579.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $606.00 to $579.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MKTX. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on MarketAxess from $588.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Compass Point upped their target price on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $571.13.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Shares of MKTX stock traded up $5.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $501.05. 892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,287. MarketAxess has a fifty-two week low of $316.15 and a fifty-two week high of $606.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $531.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $532.21. The company has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.18 and a beta of 0.41.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $171.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.27 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MarketAxess will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.32, for a total transaction of $143,080.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,704,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.01, for a total value of $1,912,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,888,592.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $13,795,995 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 103.7% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.