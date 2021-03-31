Short Interest in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Decreases By 41.2%

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,200 shares, a decrease of 41.2% from the February 28th total of 153,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

FTA traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.68. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,295. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.42. First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $34.31 and a 1-year high of $64.71.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.