LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Shares Gap Up to $50.53

Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $50.53, but opened at $53.14. LivePerson shares last traded at $53.15, with a volume of 523 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LPSN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital upped their target price on LivePerson from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lowered LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley upped their target price on LivePerson from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered LivePerson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.71.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.12 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 60.48% and a negative net margin of 35.41%. The company had revenue of $102.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.15 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 2,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $145,753.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander Spinelli sold 4,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $267,354.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,794 shares of company stock valued at $4,843,723. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $735,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LivePerson by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of LivePerson by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,450,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,082,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN)

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

