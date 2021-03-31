Outfitter Financial LLC Acquires New Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 23,053 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 2,011,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,281,000 after acquiring an additional 21,074 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 24,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $1,024,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in Enbridge by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 15,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enbridge stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.53. 68,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,238,663. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.42 and a 12 month high of $37.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $73.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ENB. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.38.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

