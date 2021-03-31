Freedman Financial Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,000 iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 10,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 14.1% in the third quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 13,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 68,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $22.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.45 and its 200-day moving average is $23.51. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $12.87 and a 1 year high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

