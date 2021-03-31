Outfitter Financial LLC Takes $600,000 Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 673.8% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Carrier Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Vertical Research raised Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Cowen raised Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Carrier Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.60.

Shares of NYSE:CARR traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,877,263. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.81. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $42.98.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

