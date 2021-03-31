Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) issued an update on its FY 2021
After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.30-6.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.55-5.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.42 billion.Lululemon Athletica also updated its Q1 2021
After-Hours guidance to 0.86-0.90 EPS.
Shares of LULU stock opened at $317.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.33 billion, a PE ratio of 74.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $316.91 and a 200-day moving average of $335.76. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $177.77 and a one year high of $399.90.
Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.
About Lululemon Athletica
lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.
