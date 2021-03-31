Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.30-6.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.55-5.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.42 billion.Lululemon Athletica also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.86-0.90 EPS.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $317.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.33 billion, a PE ratio of 74.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $316.91 and a 200-day moving average of $335.76. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $177.77 and a one year high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LULU shares. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $478.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $387.19.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

