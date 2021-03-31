Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Gap Up to $34.04

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.04, but opened at $35.47. Plug Power shares last traded at $35.15, with a volume of 294,106 shares traded.

PLUG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Plug Power from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Plug Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Plug Power from $79.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Get Plug Power alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.15 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.77.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $139.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.93 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 37.12% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. On average, research analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lucas P. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $112,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 128,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,133,449.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 573,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $37,732,499.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,294,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 750,214 shares of company stock valued at $44,475,619 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 375.0% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 50.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

See Also: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.